Andy Murray reached the second round at Queen's last year, where he lost to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon preparations at the Surbiton Trophy in May before playing at Queen's Club.

The Briton, 35, has opted to skip the French Open to prepare for the grass-court summer.

It will be the first time Murray has played the Challenger Tour event since 2004, when he was just 17-years-old.

British number one and last year's finalist Cameron Norrie will also play at Queen's alongside compatriots Dan Evans and Jack Draper.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has won the singles event at Queen's five times and also triumphed in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez in 2019.

Rising teenage star Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Matteo Berrettini are also in the Queen's draw.

Britain's Joe Salisbury, ranked number one in doubles, has entered that event, as have Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu has entered next month's Birmingham Classic and is therefore set to play in front of a British crowd for the first time since winning the US Open.

"To see so many of our British players thriving at the top of the game highlights the progress our sport has made in recent years," Leon Smith, head of men's tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association, said.

"It will be fantastic to see so many of them taking to the grass courts for the summer events."

The Surbiton Trophy takes place from 29 May-5 June, followed by Queen's between 13-19 June.