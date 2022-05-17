Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie reached his first ATP semi-final in Lyon in 2018 and also contested the 2021 final, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie continued his preparations for the upcoming French Open with a straight-set win at the ATP event in Lyon.

Top seed Norrie, ranked 11th in the world, won 6-4 6-4 against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old had been troubled by a foot injury in Rome last week.

Meanwhile, Liam Broady was one of three British players to win their first-round French Open qualifying matches.

Broady, 28, started his bid for consecutive appearances in a Grand Slam main draw - which he has never done - with a 6-0 4-6 6-0 victory against Argentina's Renzo Olivo.

Fellow Britons Paul Jubb and Yuriko Miyazaki also progressed in Paris, with Jubb beating American Christopher Eubanks 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (10-4) and Miyazaki winning 6-3 6-3 against Swiss opponent Ylena In-Albon.

The trio have two more rounds of qualifying to get through to reach the main draw, which starts on the Roland Garros clay on Sunday.

However, Katie Swan and Ryan Peniston are out after losing their respective matches against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova and Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

Jay Clarke, who was Britain's other representative in qualifying, was beaten on Monday,

Elsewhere, British women's number two Heather Watson lost 6-1 6-1 to Poland's Magda Linette at the WTA tournament in Strasbourg.

Watson, now ranked 105th in the world, will now focus on the French Open where she has directly qualified for the main draw.

Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - last year's beaten finalist - will not play in Paris after deciding to skip the rest of the season to recover from a recurring knee injury.