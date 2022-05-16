Last updated on .From the section Tennis

This summer's tournaments at Queen's and Eastbourne will not be stripped of ATP ranking points over a decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus.

The ATP Player Council was in favour of action after the All England Club and the LTA banned the athletes because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After much deliberation with players and tournaments, the ATP has announced the events will "proceed as normal".

A decision about ranking points at Wimbledon has yet to be made, however.

And the LTA will face disciplinary action for breaching its contract with the tour by issuing the ban.

"The LTA's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is contrary to ATP rules and undermines the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination - a fundamental principle of the ATP Tour," the ATP said in a statement.

"Sanctions related to LTA's violation of ATP rules will now be assessed separately under ATP governance."

The WTA is yet to decide its position before the grass court events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

