Novak Djokovic becomes the oldest winner of the Rome Masters, beating Rafael Nadal by 10 days

World number one Novak Djokovic won his first tournament of the year with a 6-0 7-6 (7-5) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Italian Open final.

In a rematch of the 2021 French Open final, Djokovic, 34, started off confidently against his flat opponent.

Tsitsipas, 23, started better in the second set with an early break before Djokovic broke back, going on to edge the tie-break.

Djokovic's sixth Italian Open win gives him a record 38 Masters titles.

The Serbian was unable to start his year at the Australian Open as planned, instead returning in Dubai in February.

His start on the clay was rusty with a first-round exit in Monte Carlo, but he has gathered pace with the semi-final in Madrid and now the Rome title in the last major tournament before Roland Garros.

Given Rafael Nadal's foot injury issues, Djokovic will start in Paris next week as the favourite to equal the Spaniard on 21 Grand Slam titles.

The French Open takes place between 22 May to 5 June.