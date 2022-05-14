Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Tsitsipas leads the ATP Tour this season with the most match wins (30)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the Rome Open final for the first time, beating Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-3.

The 23-year-old Greek overcame a perfect start from Germany's Zverev to reach a fifth Masters final, and his fourth on clay.

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Djokovic will be bidding to be the fifth player to earn 1,000 tour-level wins if he defeats Ruud.

This was the third time Tsitsipas and Zverev had met in a Masters semi-final this season, with the Greek losing to the German last week in Madrid.