Tennis Wales to get £1m LTA funding boost

The new funding will hopefully provide a boost to tennis participation in Wales

Tennis Wales will receive a 20% increase in funding from the Lawn Tennis Association [LTA] worth an extra £1m in total over the next two years.

The new funding agreement aims to provide the staffing and infrastructure to grow the sport in Wales.

"Our partnership with the LTA continues to grow and develop tennis right across Wales," Tennis Wales chief executive Simon Johnson said.

"The increased investment into our organisation will open tennis up."

The increased financial support from the LTA combines with ongoing investment from Sport Wales as part of its work to make Wales a more active, healthier nation.

LTA participation director Olly Scadgell said: "We are pleased to be able to support Tennis Wales with this increased investment.

"Their plans for developing tennis in Wales are aligned with our approach for the whole of Great Britain. This additional funding will help them reach more players and deliver more programmes to grow the sport across all parts of Wales."