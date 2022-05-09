Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stan Wawrinka has won the Australian Open (2014), French Open (2015) and US Open (2016) titles

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka put his injury troubles behind him to earn a first ATP Tour win in 15 months at the Italian Open.

Wawrinka, 37, fought back from a set and a break down to beat American Reilly Opelka 3-6 7-5 6-2 in Rome.

The Swiss, now ranked 361st, was playing only his second tour match since March 2021 after a foot injury.

Meanwhile, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the event because of an injury.

"Unfortunately I'm going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn't healed yet," said the Japanese player, who is now ranked 38th in the world.

"It's an Achilles injury so I need to be careful especially in advance of Roland Garros."

The French Open starts at Roland Garros on 22 May.

Osaka, 24, withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam last year following the controversy over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament, revealing she had "suffered long bouts of depression" since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

Since taking a break from the sport last year, she has won 12 of her 16 matches this season.