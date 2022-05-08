Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev to take title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed a magical week with victory over defending champion Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final.
The 19-year-old, who had beaten Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his previous two matches, swept aside the German second seed 6-3 6-1.
It is Alcaraz's second Masters 1000 crown after Miami last month and his fourth title of the year.
He is set to rise to sixth in the world before the French Open later in May.
More to follow.
