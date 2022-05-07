Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ons Jabeur is now set to rise to a career-high seventh in the world

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur recovered from a mid-match struggle at the Madrid Open to become the first African player to win a WTA 1000 event.

The 27-year-old, the world number 10, trailed 4-1 early on and failed to win a game in the second set but still beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2.

It is Jabeur's second career title after her Birmingham win last year.

She was the first Arab player - male or female - to break into the world's top 10.

