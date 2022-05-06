Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is enjoying the best week of his career

Teenage rising star Carlos Alcaraz shocked world number one Novak Djokovic in a three-set thriller to reach the Madrid Open final.

The 19-year-old Spaniard followed up his quarter-final win over Rafael Nadal with a 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-5) success.

Alcaraz coped with everything Djokovic threw at him and delighted the home crowd with some brilliant drop shots.

He will face German defending champion Alexander Zverev or Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Alcarez becomes the first player to beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and 20-time major winner Djokovic on consecutive days on a clay court.

More to follow.