Emma Raducanu is the first British female winner at the US Open since Virginia Wade in 1968

Emma Raducanu hopes to inspire the next generation by taking her US Open trophy to schools across the United Kingdom.

The 'Emma Raducanu Trophy Tour' will begin in London on Monday, 9 May and finish in Edinburgh on 13 May.

The 19-year-old ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion at Flushing Meadows last year.

"My hope is that the trophy will inspire them to continue their tennis journey both inside and outside of school," Raducanu said.

Raducanu became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam during her astonishing run in New York in September.

She has struggled with injury and consistency since then and was hampered by a back injury in her third-round defeat at the Madrid Open on Monday.

"What Emma achieved was incredible and we want to use her success to get more school children playing tennis and encourage our future tennis stars," Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association, said.