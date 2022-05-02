Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is the ninth seed in Madrid

British number one Cameron Norrie shook off illness and an early setback to beat South Korean Kwon Soon-woo to reach the Madrid Open second round.

Norrie, 26, was broken in his opening service game and trailed 4-1 in the first set, saving two set points before winning 7-5 7-5 against the qualifier.

"I've been a little bit sick, I sound like I've just smoked a packet of ciggies," said Norrie, who faces American John Isner next.

"But I'm feeling better every day."

He told Amazon Prime: "I was happy to even play here this week and was just fortunate to get a win like this against Soon-woo, who was confident and playing well."

Wildcard Andy Murray, a two-time champion here, starts his campaign later on Monday against Austria's Dominic Thiem, who is returning from a wrist injury.

In the day's other action, Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner saved three match points in a 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Romanian former world number one Simona Halep reached the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-4 win over American 18-year-old Coco Gauff.

Halep, the 2018 French Open champion who is unseeded in Madrid following a series of injuries, has yet to drop a set as she finds some good form before the clay-court Grand Slam at Roland Garros later this month.