Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Raducanu showed her frustration after unforced errors and a broken service game made the opening set a slog

Emma Raducanu beat Tereza Martincova for the second time in two weeks to make it through to the second round of the Madrid Open.

The Czech player, ranked 49th in the world, had led US Open champion Raducanu 5-2 in the first set.

But the British number one found her groove on the clay, taking the tie-breaker 7-6 and winning 11 of the next 12 games to seal a 7-6 6-0 success.

"It's tough playing on a brand new court," said Raducanu, 19.

Raducanu's victory over the 27-year-old followed another at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague.

It came just weeks after her clay-court debut - and in the wake of her split from coach Torben Beltz after just five months.

"I am just glad I stuck through the first set and definitely got better in the second," added Raducanu.

"I love Madrid, I've been out once, it's such a cool vibe. I'm looking forward and hopefully I get to spend some more days here."

In other first round matches, Naomi Osaka came through 6-3, 6-1 over Russia's Anastasia Potapova, while Greece's world number five Maria Sakkari beat American Madison Keys in three sets, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.