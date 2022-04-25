Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Leon Smith's Great Britain team reached the quarter-finals of last year's Davis Cup

Great Britain will face the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in the group stage of the Davis Cup.

Leon Smith's team will play all three of their round-robin ties in Glasgow, one of the four European cities hosting group matches from 14 to 18 September.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the knockout stage, which will be held in Malaga from 21 to 27 November.

Great Britain are 10-time champions, with their most recent win in 2015.

On paper the draw for the men's team tennis event has been kind to Great Britain, who have world number 11 Cameron Norrie and doubles world number one Joe Salisbury among their players.

Norrie is the top ranked player from any of the teams in Group D, with the United States featuring the next highest in world number 17 Reilly Opelka and 25th-ranked John Isner.

Group B contains three tennis heavyweights in Spain, Serbia and Canada and could feature a meeting between Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Teams from that group have four of the top 10 men's tennis players in the world, with Spain boasting four of the world's top 20.

The Russian Tennis Federation will not be defending their title because it has been suspended by the International Tennis Federation as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Glasgow, Bologna and Hamburg had already been named as host cities, with Valencia added on Tuesday.

Playing the group matches a couple of months before the knockout stage is a change in format for the event, which had previously featured both stages together in November.

There had been criticism over its previous schedule lengthening the season - and the close proximity to a similar men's team event run by the ATP in January - and so the ITF decided to bring forward the group stage based on player feedback.

Great Britain, who reached the quarter-finals of last year's event, were given a wildcard into the group stages.

If they win their group, they would face the runners-up from Group C in the quarter-finals, or if they are second in the group they would face the winners of Group A.

Davis Cup 2022 groups

Group A (Bologna): Croatia, Italy, Argentina, Sweden

Group B (Valencia): Spain, Canada, Serbia, South Korea

Group C (Hamburg): France, Germany, Belgium, Australia

Group D (Glasgow): United States, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands