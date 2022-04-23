Novak Djokovic reaches final of Serbia Open - his first final of 2022
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic reached his first final of 2022 by beating Karen Khachanov in the semi-final of the Serbia Open.
In front of his home crowd in Belgrade, Djokovic came from behind to beat his Russian opponent 4-6 6-1 6-2.
The clay court event is Djokovic's third this season after a disrupted start to the year beginning with his deportation from Australia in January.
The world number one will play Russian second seed Andrey Rublev or Fabio Fognini of Italy in Sunday's final.
Djokovic was unable to compete at the Australian Open after being deported because of his Covid-19 vaccination status.
He returned at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February but went out in the quarter-finals and then missed the US hard court swing, again because of his vaccination status.
On his return to the tour he suffered a shock defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month.
