Raducanu was unable to take break-point chances in the second set

Iga Swiatek continued her sublime recent form as she beat Great Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-4 6-4 to reach the Stuttgart Open semi-finals.

Poland's Swiatek broke US Open champion Raducanu, 19, in the opening game of the match.

The pair traded breaks early in the second set but 20-year-old Swiatek secured another break to close out the match in straight sets.

The win was the new world number one's 21st victory in a row.

More to follow.