Great Britain's Cameron Norrie won a hard-fought encounter against Marton Fucsovics to reach the last eight at the Barcelona Open.

The 26-year-old looked on the brink of going a set down after seeing his serve broken to trail 4-5, only to break twice and win the opener 7-5.

He trailed 3-5 in set two but forced a tie-break which he led 4-1 before Fucsovics took the breaker 11-9.

A key break deep in the third helped Norrie seal a 7-5 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 win.

Hungary's Fucsovics faced 21 break points across the three sets, saving 17 of them.

Norrie's fine recent form has seen him reach the quarter-finals at Indian Wells in March, as well as two finals of ATP events in Mexico and the US in February.

The South Africa-born world number 10 will face Australia's Alex de Minaur - ranked 15 places lower - in the quarter-finals.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Norway's Casper Rudd remain highly ranked threats in the draw after last-16 wins.