Cameron Norrie claimed his 16th win of the year against Egor Gerasimov

British number one Cameron Norrie fought back to beat Egor Gerasimov in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

World number 10 Norrie lost the first set and was 3-1 down in the decider before advancing 5-7 6-4 6-4 against the Belarusian.

However, compatriot Dan Evans lost his second-round match 6-4 7-6 to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Norrie will face either Hungary's Marton Fucsovics or Argentine Federico Delbonis in the last 16.

Meanwhile, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem fell to a 6-3 3-6 6-4 loss to Australia's John Millman in the opening round of the Serbia Open on Tuesday.

Austria's former world number three had not played a tour-level match for 10 months after being sidelined with a wrist injury suffered in a grass court tournament in Marbella in June 2021.

The 28-year-old returned in March to a second-tier Challenger clay court event but lost in the first round and tested positive for Covid-19 the day after his defeat to Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up and 2020 Australian Open finalist, has dropped to 54 in the world rankings during his absence from the tour.