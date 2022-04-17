Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and partner Rajeev Ram won their second Masters title

Britain's Joe Salisbury backed up the achievement of becoming doubles world number one by winning the Monte Carlo Masters with US partner Rajeev Ram.

The top seeds beat sixth seeds Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, of Colombia, 6-4 3-6 10-7.

In a clinical display, Salisbury excelled both at the net and with overheads, ably supported by Ram's powerful serving and volleying.

Salisbury and Ram claimed their first clay title as a pairing.

They produced a dominant display in the first set, but their level dipped in the second as Cabal and Farah stepped up the pressure, breaking serve after a shot came off the net cord, hitting Ram in the groin.

The match tie-break brought high-quality tennis from both pairs, as Ram and Salisbury built up a lead after breaking the Colombians twice.

In a tight finish, Ram wavered on championship point, but steadied to close out on their third attempt.

"It's a first title on clay together and it's a surface that we thought was a weaker one for us. We worked well together," said Salisbury in his on-court interview.

"I've got the best player in the world on my team - that helps," added Ram.

Salisbury and Ram are the top seeds next week at the Barcelona Open.