Emma Raducanu is the highest-ranked player in the British team, which also features Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Sonay Kartel and is led by captain Anne Keothavong

Great Britain's bid to reach the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs started with defeat for Harriet Dart against the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova.

Dart, 25, has been in decent form this year, but found it difficult on clay against the 2019 French Open runner-up.

Vondrousova, who is the home team's highest-ranked player in the Prague tie, won 6-1 6-0.

Emma Raducanu takes on faces world number 50 Tereza Martincova in Friday's second singles rubber.

US Open champion Raducanu will play her first senior match on clay, as well as making her debut in the Billie Jean King Cup.

The best-of-five tie features two singles matches on Friday, followed by two on Saturday and one doubles rubber if needed.

The winners will qualify for November's finals, while the runners-up face a play-off tie the same week.

Britain are among the countries bidding to host the finals and could also still qualify as the host nation.

