Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Dan Evans overcame France's Benjamin Bonzi in one hour 40 minutes

Britain's Dan Evans cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets to reach the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The British number two was dominant in the first set but the second was more open, Bonzi taking a 4-1 lead before Evans rallied to win 6-0 7-6 (7-4).

Evans, a semi-finalist last year, will face the winner of David Goffin and Jiri Lehecka in the next round.

Top-seed Novak Djokovic could await in the last 16.

The Serb is playing just his second event of the year, his only competitive matches coming in Dubai in February, where he lost in the quarter-finals to world number 123 Jiri Vesely.