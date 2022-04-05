Last updated on .From the section Tennis

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has never been beyond the fourth round on the grass courts of Wimbledon

Wimbledon bosses are consulting the government about whether to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete in this year's tournament.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club said the issue is "complex and challenging".

Belarusian and Russian players, such as men's world number two Daniil Medvedev, have been allowed to play on tour, but not under their countries' flags.

"We plan to announce a decision ahead of our entry deadline in mid-May," an AELTC statement said.

Russia has been banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles after the country's invasion of Ukraine - a military operation supported by Belarus.

Teams and athletes from both countries have been subject to a variety of suspensions and sanctions from a number of bodies across the sporting spectrum.

"We have noted the UK government's guidance regarding the attendance of Russian and Belarusian individuals in a neutral capacity at sporting events in the UK," the AELTC statement added.

"We are continuing to engage in discussion with the UK government, the Lawn Tennis Association and the international governing bodies of tennis."

Wimbledon will be held from 27 June to 10 July.