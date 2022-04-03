Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is 10th in the ATP rankings

British number one Cameron Norrie has moved into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time.

In February the 26-year-old won his third career title at Delray Beach and reached the final of the Mexican Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Norrie won two of the six finals he reached in a breakthrough 2021.

He became the first Briton to win Indian Wells in October, having reached the third round at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Norrie rose to prominence in Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Spain in 2018, when he came from two sets down to beat Roberto Bautista Agut.

He reached the top 50 the following year before winning his maiden ATP Tour title at the Los Cabos Open in 2021.

Norrie became British number one since November, four years after he turned professional.

Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray said last year: "He's a great example for not just British players but all tennis players to look at.

"If you put the effort in day in, day out and properly dedicate yourself and have an attitude like he does, it can take you a long, long way."

Serbia's 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is the current world number one. external-link

Britain's Joe Salisbury has also risen to the top of the men's doubles rankings.