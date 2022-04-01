Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Casper Ruud has won seven titles on the ATP Tour, including the Argentina Open in February

Casper Ruud booked his place in his first Masters 1000 final with a comfortable victory over Francisco Cerundolo at the Miami Open.

The Norwegian needed one hour and 34 minutes to wrap up a 6-4 6-1 win that moves him one victory away from a second tour title of the season.

Ruud, the world number eight, got the decisive break of serve in the 10th game of the opening set.

Argentina's Cerundolo, ranked 103rd, was then outclassed in the second set.

Ruud, 23, had moved into the last four on the back of a three-set win over Alexander Zverev, while Cerundolo's progress to the semi-finals on his Masters 1000 debut had been assisted by the respective retirements of Reilly Opelka and Jannik Sinner early in their matches because of injury.

The second semi-final begins at 00:00 BST on 2 April with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the sixth seed who beat Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the 14th seed.