Swiatek will become world number one next week

Iga Swiatek continued her superb form with a 15th consecutive win to ease past Petra Kvitova and reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

The 20-year-old did not face a single break point in a routine 6-3 6-3 win.

The Pole arrived in Miami after winning back-to-back titles at Doha and Indian Wells, and will become world number one next week.

"I want to use the confidence that I built since the beginning of Doha," Swiatek said.

"I'm on a roll and I want to use that. Having that kind of streak got pretty tricky, but I'm pretty glad that I could play well, that I'm healthy, and that I can compete against players like Petra. She's a legend."

Swiatek will become world number one as a result of the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, who is currently leading the rankings.

She will face 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals after the American advanced when Spanish opponent Paula Badosa was forced out of the tournament with a viral illness.

Swiatek also joins Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka, and Jelena Ostapenko as the only players to have made four or more WTA 1000 semi-finals before their 21st birthdays.