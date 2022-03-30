Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Osaka (left) has dropped to 77 in the world rankings after extended breaks from playing

Former world number one Naomi Osaka moved into the Miami Open semi-finals with a straight-set win over American Danielle Collins.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, served 13 aces in a 6-2 6-1 win that lasted exactly an hour.

Australian Open finalist Collins appeared to be struggling with a neck injury throughout the match.

Osaka will play Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Olympic champion Bencic beat Australia's Daria Saville 6-1 6-2 to reach the last four.

Osaka, who was reduced to tears by a heckler during her second-round exit at Indian Wells this month, is playing just her fourth event since taking a break from tennis in September, and has dropped to 77th in the world rankings.

"This was my first night match so I didn't know what the conditions were like but I was fine and the fans were great," said the 24-year-old.

"I'm glad that, in a way, I don't have a good ranking, because I'm able to play the matches that I need to play. I feel like I'm the type of person that plays better with more matches, so actually having back-to-back matches benefits me a lot."

Semi-final opponent Bencic, 25, has also not lost a set so far in Miami and has beaten Osaka in four of their previous five meetings, most recently at the 2019 US Open.

"I get really emotional when I play people around my age or younger," Osaka added. "I don't know if it's like this thing that I want to be better than them, but I just automatically put a lot of pressure on myself.

"I think my mentality was a very big part in my losses back then. Hopefully, it will be better, because I feel like I have kind of worked through it. So hopefully on Thursday, it will be more about tennis. "