Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racquet during the Miami Open defeat by Jannik Sinner

Nick Kyrgios was docked a game on his way to defeat by Italy's Jannik Sinner in a fiery Miami Open last-16 match.

Australia's Kyrgios had several heated arguments with umpire Carlos Bernardes and criticised the officiating.

Kyrgios also complained about the court speed in a first set he lost after being docked a point in the tie-break.

He was docked the opening game of the second set for destroying his racquet, with Sinner keeping his cool and the lead to win 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

Kyrgios, 26, called Bernardes an "absolute clown" moments after hitting a forehand wide on Sinner's first match point, refusing to shake hands with the official before making a quick exit.

Former British number one Tim Henman, who was on court in his role as an analyst for Amazon Prime, said the atmosphere was "a proper circus".

"For the vast part of the match Carlos Bernardes got it spot on," said Henman.

"He gave Nick a little bit of leeway in the first set but if behave like that you have to face the consequences."

Last week, Kyrgios was fined US$25,000 (£19,000) external-link after a throwing a racquet at Indian Wells which bounced off the surface and nearly hit a ball boy.

The incident-packed match also saw a young fan run on to court for a selfie with Kyrgios in the middle of the drama

How did the drama unfold?

The drama began when Kyrgios, who had played his opening three matches on Miami's centre court, started to criticise the speed of the surface on the grandstand court.

After being unable to take any of three break points in the early stages, Kyrgios became increasingly irate.

"Centre court is completely different to the grandstand for some unknown reason. It might as well be grass or clay. What a joke," he chuntered.

Kyrgios was given a first code violation for an audible obscenity at 4-4 in the first set, moments before the high volume on Bernardes' walkie-talkie disrupted the game.

"You should be fired on the spot. How's that possible? The fourth round of Miami, one of the biggest tournaments, and you guys can't do your job. It is embarrassing," shouted Kyrgios at the changeover.

"Get rid of every single staff and start over. I'll run the sport. I could do a hundred times better job."

At the next changeover, Kyrgios muttered: "The court is the worst, the crowd is the worst, everyone is the worst - when you're in the chair."

Kyrgios has also argued with umpire Carlos Bernardes in previous matches

With neither player breaking serve, the first set went to a tie-break where Kyrgios was docked a point by Bernardes at 5-3 for something else he shouted.

On set point, the Australian produced a double fault and then angrily questioned the official about why he had been docked the point.

"What is unsportsmanlike?" Kyrgios repeatedly shouted, insisting he had been talking to his friend in the crowd.

Kyrgios demanded to speak with a tournament official before destroying his racquet - a third code violation which then leads to a game penalty.

With the threat of a disqualification looming, Kyrgios regained a level of concentration but was unable to win back the break which he had seen taken away.

"The biggest obstacle Kyrgios had was his opponent," added Henman.

"It was a proper circus out here. There were a lot of distraction, a lot of opportunities for Sinner to lose concertation and he didn't do that."

Sinner did not say a word amid the chaos and maintained his focus to complete an impressive win with a composed performance.

"I just tried to stay in the present moment," said the world number 11.

"I know he can raise his level immediately. I tried to stay calm somehow and I think I did a great performance."