Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie has won 15 of his 23 matches in 2022

British number one Cameron Norrie was hampered by a calf injury as he was knocked out of the Miami Open with a 6-3 6-4 defeat by sixth seed Casper Ruud.

With his left leg heavily strapped, 10th seed Norrie lacked some of his usual physicality and accuracy.

Norway's Ruud took three of his eight break points, while Norrie struggled to make an impression in his return games.

Despite the fourth-round defeat, Norrie could still climb into the world's top 10 next week for the first time.

After a breakthrough season in 2021, Norrie has continued his fine form this year and was looking to reach his fifth successive ATP quarter-final.

Ruud, with his clean and aggressive ball-striking, looked to move Norrie across the baseline and the tactic paid off as he led by a set and a double break to close in on victory.

Signs of tension crept in as Ruud tried to serve out victory, Norrie stepping up to claim one break back and then comfortably hold serve.

But, at the second time of asking, Ruud settled down to clinch victory.

"It is a little challenging to face an opponent with an injury, when you have a strap around the calf it means it was something he was struggling with," Ruud told Amazon Prime.

"It sounds cruel but you try to use it to your advantage. I was able to move him quite well and I saw from the first point he wasn't as comfortable as he usually is."

Norrie's defeat ended British interest in the Miami singles after earlier defeats for Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Heather Watson.

Svitolina out of Ukraine's BJK Cup tie after 'extremely difficult' time

Elina Svitolina pledged to donate her prize money from the recent Monterrey Open to the Ukrainian army

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who was beaten by Watson in the Miami second round, has withdrawn from next month's Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers with a back injury.

The former world number three was hoping to represent the nation, which has been invaded by Russia, against the United States on 15-16 April.

"It's been an extremely difficult couple of months for me, not only mentally but also physically," said Svitolina.

"The pain didn't let me prepare for the tournaments at my best. Observing with unbearable pain in my heart what is happening in my homeland Ukraine gave me a huge push to continue and fight on court.

"Now, my body can't handle it anymore and I need to rest."

Thiem and Wawrinka lose on long-awaited returns

Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka both lost on their long-awaited returns to action following injury.

Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, was making his first appearance since suffering a wrist injury in June, while three-time major winner Wawrinka had not played on tour for more than a year following foot surgery.

Switzerland's Wawrinka, who turned 37 on Monday, lost 6-2 6-4 to Sweden's Elias Ymer in the second-tier Challenger Tour event.

He was followed on court by Austria's Thiem, who was understandably rusty in a 6-3 6-4 defeat by 228th-ranked Argentinian Pedro Cachin.