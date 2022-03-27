Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie lost seven match points before sealing victory over Hugo Gaston

British number one Cameron Norrie booked his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open with a straight-set 6-3 7-5 win over Hugo Gaston.

Norrie broke his French opponent once on his way to taking the first set, but had to battle in the second.

Gaston saved five match points as he held serve and then broke Norrie when on the brink of defeat.

But Norrie, 26, broke back instantly, to win in the 12th game of the second set with his eighth match point.

The Briton, who will make his maiden appearance in the fourth round of the tournament, is on course to break into the top 10 for the first time next week.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Norrie said: "It was one of those days where it was tough to close it out - I was a little bit stressed there. I managed to sneak through. I just got a little bit tentative and lost my feet and wasn't moving enough.

"I was really happy with how I responded to getting broken, he's a tricky guy. You feel like you need to be really aggressive otherwise he's going to throw in a drop shot at any moment. I think that's something I need to work on."