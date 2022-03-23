Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Osaka missed much of the 2021 season has dropped to 77 in the world rankings

Japan's Naomi Osaka says she wants to move on from her traumatic early exit at Indian Wells after winning her opening match at the Miami Open.

The former world number one beat Australia's Astra Sharma 6-3 6-4, 10 days after heckling from the crowd reduced her to tears during a second-round defeat by Veronika Kudermetova.

"I didn't want to let anything bother me, no matter what happened," said 24-year-old Osaka, who added that "the last match I played was not the greatest memory for me".

"I wanted to prove that I could come back out here and compete, and no matter if I won or lost, to just know that I had the best attitude I could."

Osaka's win was her 50th in WTA 1000 tournaments and sets up second-round meeting with 13th seed Angelique Kerber.

In the men's draw, Britain's Jack Draper, the world number 146,is through to round two where he will face British number one Cam Norrie.

Draper, 20, beat Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-5 6-1 to earn his first Masters-level victory and boost his hopes of moving into the world's top 100.