Heather Watson ended her six-year losing streak at the Miami Open with victory over the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in the first round.

The 29-year-old Briton beat world number 75 Rus 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 in three hours and 25 minutes.

Watson, who is 115th in the WTA rankings, fought back from 4-1 down in the second set and overcame an injury-hampered Rus in the final set.

She will face 15th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the second round.

The British number three reached the fourth round of the Miami Open in 2016 but had not won a main-draw match at the tournament since.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday two-time Miami Open champion Andy Murray returns to the tournament for the first time since 2016.

He could face top seed and world number two Daniil Medvedev if he beats Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the opening round.

Britain's Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Jay Clarke were knocked out in qualifying on Monday.