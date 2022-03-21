Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture of the rib.

The injury occurred during his victory against Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semi-final on Saturday.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion found breathing painful and said he was dizzy as he lost the final to Taylor Fritz.

Nadal could miss both of next month's clay court events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona while the French Open begins in Paris on 22 May.

