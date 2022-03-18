Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu is set to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut when Great Britain play the Czech Republic in April.

The US Open champion has never played a match in the competition before but was named in the team in 2019 and 2020.

She will join Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal for the tie on clay in Prague on April 15-16.

Heather Watson will miss the tie to focus on improving her singles ranking while Katie Boulter is absent with a foot injury.

The Czech Republic have won the competition - which used to be called the Fed Cup - six times since 2011.

Despite her rapid rise, Raducanu has never played a senior competitive match on clay.

"Every tie creates a unique pressure and intensity, which I'm sure our players will thrive on," captain Anne Keothavong said.

"Even though we have a difficult challenge ahead against the Czechs, I have every confidence our squad will do themselves and their country proud."

Raducanu will be joined by Dart, who will make her top-100 debut on Monday after her run to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Kartal was Raducanu's childhood rival before struggling with injury but the 20-year-old has won 31 of her last 34 matches on the ITF Tour to move up the rankings.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the 12-team finals, which take place in November.