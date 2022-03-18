Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Federer announced on Twitter how he aims to help children affected by the war in Ukraine

Roger Federer says he will be donating $500,000 (£379,223) to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, more than three million people, many of them children, have fled the country according to the United Nations (UN).

Former world tennis number one Federer will be donating the money through his foundation.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," the 40-year-old Swiss player wrote on Twitter external-link .

"We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about six million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience."

Federer is the latest person from the world of sport to pledge money to help those affected by the conflict and Unicef, the UN's children's charity, says such acts are helping to make a difference with aid efforts for those affected.

"The generosity and kindness that has been shown across the sporting world from teams to individuals has been incredible, as we see how the power of sport continues to unite people from all over the world," Daniel Walden, Unicef's UK senior emergencies specialist, told BBC Sport.

Here are just a few more examples of ways that sport is coming together with charity to help.

Real Madrid pledge one million euros

Earlier this week, Real Madrid pledged to donate external-link one million euros (£844,980) to charities including the Red Cross and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A statement on the Spanish football club's website explains that their foundation will collaborate with different international NGO's to provide care and equipment for the facilitation of education and sports for displaced children, as well as helping with the reception of refugees within Spain.

Juventus send buses to transport refugees

Italian giants Juventus have responded to the crisis by sending help to transport refugees fleeing Hungary to be re-housed in Italy.

On Sunday, buses carrying 80 refugees, mostly women and children, returned from Ukraine. A delegation of Juventus staff included medical staff able to provide psychological and paediatric care.

A statement external-link on the Juventus website said: "Passively observing without acting was impossible, as was commenting on the events without trying in every way to set up an operation to help."

Middlesbrough donate FA Cup ticket money to Ukraine

Championship side Middlesbrough host Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. A statement external-link on their website says that they will donate their share of gate receipts from the fixture to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Rangers and Celtic both raise funds

Rangers and Celtic have both shown their support for those affected.

Ibrox club Rangers announced on Tuesday that first-team players, management and directors will donate a minimum £72,000 in aid of Ukraine.

That is in addition to a £15,000 donation pledged by the club's charity foundation earlier this month.

Meanwhile, their city rivals Celtic donated £10,000 to a charitable organisation in aid of Ukrainian refugees last week.

Scotland and Poland will play charity friendly

The Scottish national team were due to play a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on 24 March.

That match had to be postponed following Russia's invasion, but, in its place, Scotland will now play Poland in a friendly at Hampden Park, with the money raised from ticket sales going towards helping Unicef's response in Ukraine.

Everton help refugees

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has commercial ties to Everton, had his assets frozen by the European Union as it announced further sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the Toffees have donated £250,000 to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), in order to help those fleeing invasion.

Chairman Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri have promised to match that donation too.

Utah Jazz fund temporary accommodation

In the US, it was reported external-link on Tuesday that NBA team, Utah Jazz have teamed up with Airbnb to help fund 32,000 nights of short-term, free housing for refugees fleeing the conflict.

Andy Murray helps Ukrainian displaced children

Former British number one tennis player Andy Murray has promised to donate his prize-money for the rest of the year to children affected by the war.

Murray is an ambassador for Unicef UK and is working together with them.

"It's vital education continues, so Unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture," the 34-year old said external-link .

Golfers for Ukraine

Different golfing organisations, including the PGA, have come together to support an appeal called 'Golfers for Ukraine'. Working together with Unicef, the campaign has raised more than £467,000 so far.