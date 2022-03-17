Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Glasgow's Emirates Arena hosted the Davis Cup match between Great Britain and Uzbekistan in 2018

Great Britain has been chosen as one of the four host nations for the Davis Cup Finals group stages, with Glasgow's Emirates Arena named as the 2022 venue.

The 2022 group stages will feature 16 nations competing in Britain, Germany, Italy or Spain.

Glasgow has hosted several Davis Cup ties, including two in 2015 when GB went on to win the title.

They have been given a wildcard into this year's group stages, which take place from 14-18 September.

Each nation plays each other three times, with the top two advancing to a knockout competition in November.

Bologna, Hamburg and Malaga will host the other group matches.

The Davis Cup deal runs for five years, with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) keen to stage more events around Britain.

"Over the years we have seen exactly how much this competition has meant to both players and supporters," LTA chief Scott Lloyd said.

"We are keen to bring other events to this country and remain in the running to host the Billie Jean King Cup finals later this year."

Great Britain reached the quarter-finals of last year's Davis Cup, which was won by the Russian Tennis Federation.