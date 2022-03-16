Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Kevin Anderson beat John Isner 26-24 in the final set to reach the Wimbledon final in 2018

All four Grand Slams will use a 10-point final set tie-break on a trial basis, starting from the French Open.

The move, which will be tested out over the next 12 months, will see a tie-break commence if the score reaches six games all in the final set.

Roland Garros is the only major that does not have a final set tie-break.

The Grand Slam Board said the change would ensure "greater consistency" and "enhance the experience for the players and fans alike".

The French Open takes place from 22 May-5 June.

Under the new rules external-link , the winner will be the first player to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

It will apply in singles and doubles competitions at all four majors, as well as qualifying, wheelchair and junior events.

The Australian Open is the only Slam to currently use the 10-point decider, but all the other Slams will now follow suit.

Wimbledon has played tie-breaks from 12-12 in the final set from 2019, with the winner the first player to seven points with a two point advantage.

The US Open's final set breaker currently begins at 6-6, while the French Open does not have one.

American John Isner's epic Wimbledon victory over Nicolas Mahut, which he won 70-68 in the final set in 2010, is the longest match in Grand Slam history.

"The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year before applying for any permanent rule change," a statement on behalf of all four Grand Slam chiefs read.