Nadal is still unbeaten in 2022 having won the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal proved too strong for Britain's Dan Evans as he continued his phenomenal form in 2022 by reaching the last 16 at Indian Wells.

Evans broke early and led 3-1 and 4-2 but Nadal broke serve twice to win the opening set 7-5.

The Spaniard, who has not lost in 2022 and has 17 straight wins, broke early in set two and sealed a 7-5 6-3 win.

Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev lost his last-32 match against Gael Monfils and will lose his world number one ranking.

World number four Nadal, who staged an epic fightback to beat American Sebastian Korda in the previous round, is the man to beat at the moment - as Evans acknowledged.

"It's tough to explain the feeling you get against him," said Evans. "He played very well, I thought, he was very aggressive and he didn't really give me much chance to come forward.

"I was happy with the way I played. It's a terrible match-up for me - it would be nice to have a double handed backhand in this situation."

Nadal's win means he will play American Reilly Opelka or Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the next round.

The 35-year-old said: "I have been playing after a couple of games better and better. That is important for confidence and playing against a good opponent like Dan is good for me.

"I think the match at the beginning was difficult. He put me under pressure going to the net. It was not easy to put him in tough positions. I hit a couple of important passing shots at important moments. Then after the first set things went to go a little bit more better."

Medvedev's defeat, meanwhile, means his position at the top of the rankings will last just three weeks and Serbia's Novak Djokovic will become world number one from Monday.

Frenchman Monfils secured a 6-4 3-6 6-1 win by converting his sixth match point against Medvedev. In celebrating his surprise win over the Russian he pointed to his Ukrainian wife Elina Svitolina in the stands.

"I'm in my zone and I'm a tough opponent for anyone," said 35-year-old Monfils, who will play Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16.

"It's been a long time since I've beaten a world number one, so I'm pretty happy. I've had a strong start to the year, felt strong, moving good."

Alcaraz, seeded 19, advanced to the last 16 with a confident 6-2 6-0 demolition of compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut, the 15th seed.

Elsewhere on Monday in the women's draw, Greece's Maria Sakkari, looking to build on a breakout 2021 which included two Grand Slam semi-finals appearances, reached the last 16 by overwhelming the Czech Republic's two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-0.

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat Estonian fourth seed Anett Kontaveit 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in a match that lasted two hours and 50 minutes.

'A bridge too far for Evans' - analysis

BBC Sport tennis correspondent Russell Fuller:

Evans made a fast start - coming forward and putting a lot of pressure on Nadal in the early stages.

But gradually Nadal reeled him in, and he made life as difficult for someone with a single handed backhand as he always does.

These gritty slow courts, combined with the thin desert air, always take some getting used to - but Nadal is now working his way into the tournament ominously.