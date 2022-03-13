Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu was the 11th seed for the Masters event in the California desert

British number one Emma Raducanu bowed out in the third round at Indian Wells as Croatia's Petra Martic claimed a hard-fought win in California.

The match swung back and forth, and Raducanu, 19, had a chance to serve for the win at 5-4 in the deciding set.

But Martic, the world number 79, took the last three games to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 7-5 against the US Open champion.

Raducanu, the world number 13, will now prepare to play at the Miami Open from 21 March.

The Briton won four straight games to lead 5-3 in the first set but Martic broke back to force a tie-breaker, which Raducanu won with a superb passing shot.

Martic led 4-2 in the second and although Raducanu levelled it up at 4-4, Martic took it into a decider after claiming her third break of the set.

Raducanu was on the brink of victory after breaking Martic for a second time in the decider to go 5-4 up but Martic again fought back, dropping just two points in the last two games.

The 31-year-old finished with three breaks in the final set to set up a meeting with 28th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the last 16.