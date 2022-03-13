Indian Wells: Andy Murray loses to Alexander Bublik in second round
Andy Murray suffered a straight-set defeat by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the second round at Indian Wells.
The Briton, 34, earned a wildcard for the Masters event and enjoyed his 700th win on the ATP Tour in the first round.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, had also won his two previous matches with world number 33 Bublik, most recently in Rotterdam last month.
But Bublik, 24, proved too strong for the former world number one on Sunday, winning 7-6 (11-9) 6-3 in California.
The first set went with serve but Murray, currently ranked 88, spurned three break points when leading 2-1 up, and another at 3-2 up.
Then in the tie-breaker, Bublik prevailed after saving three set points and Murray failed to take another two break points in the first game of the second set.
Bublik then really found his groove, going 4-1 up after claiming the match's only break of serve.
Murray did well to hold on to his serve to make it 4-2 and continued to fight to stay in the match, but Bublik saw out the win to reach the third round.
That also left Murray without back-to-back wins since reaching the Sydney Classic final in January.
