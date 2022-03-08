Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson reached the last 16 at Indian Wells in 2015

Britain's Heather Watson came from behind to defeat Japan's Mai Hontama in three sets and secure her place in the main draw at Indian Wells.

Watson, 29, responded impressively to losing the first set to claim a 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory in California.

The former British number one trailed 2-0 in the second set but won 12 of the last 13 games to close out the match.

Fellow Britons Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart will also attempt to reach the main draw on Tuesday.

Boulter, 25, plays Italian Sara Errani and 25-year-old Dart meets Russian Anastasia Gasanova.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has a first-round bye at the event and could face last week's Lyon finalist Dayana Yastremska or France's Caroline Garcia in the second round.

World number 113 Watson overcame Spain's Rebeka Masarova in straights sets in her first qualifying match on Monday.