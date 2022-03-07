Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson made the last 16 at the Monterrey Open last week as Katie Boulter reached the same stage at the Lyon Open

Britain's Heather Watson and Katie Boulter both advanced to the second round of qualifying at Indian Wells.

World number 113 Watson, who reached the last 16 in 2015, beat Spain's Rebeka Masarova 7-5 6-2 in California.

Boulter, ranked 127th, fought back from a set down to overcome China's Xinyu Wang 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 6-4.

Watson next plays Japan's Mai Hontama on Tuesday for a place in the main draw, while Boulter faces Italian Sara Errani.

Watson, 29, twice broke back immediately against Masarova in the first set to level at 2-2 and 5-5, before clinching her third set point on the Spaniard's serve.

The former British number one then raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set and, following four successive breaks of serve, was able to seal victory to set up a meeting with Hontama.

Boulter led 4-1 and 5-3 in her first set against Wang, but she was unable to capitalise on three set points, before falling short in an 18-point tie-break.

A break of serve in the seventh game of the second set was enough for the 25-year-old to force a decider.

Though unable to take any of her first six break points, Boulter eventually won her seventh for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match.