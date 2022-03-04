Dayana Yastremska: Ukraine tennis player reaches last four of Lyon Open
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska has reached the semi-finals of the Lyon Open a week after fleeing the Russian bombing of her home city of Odessa.
Yastremska, 21, got past Italian fifth-seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the quarter-finals to reach the last four of a WTA event for the first time since the summer.
"That's another win for Ukraine," Yastremska said.
"I feel so much support from everybody."
Meanwhile in the Monterrey WTA event, fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina is also in contention for a spot in the last four as she takes on Camila Osorio in the quarter-finals overnight.
