Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Miyazaki is ranked at a career-high 206

World 206-ranked Lily Miyazaki has decided to play for Great Britain in future.

Miyazaki, 26, lived in Japan for the first six years of her life before settling in London aged 10, where she trained at the Sutton Tennis Academy.

Japanese citizens are not allowed to hold dual nationality, so Miyazaki has opted for British citizenship.

She will become the British number seven, and eligible to play for GB in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Miyazaki been playing full-time since 2019 and has won four singles titles on the second-tier ITF Tour.

She recently made her WTA tour debut at the 2022 Lyon Open after qualifying for the main draw where she reached the round of 32.