Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl have worked together twice before

Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray are getting back together again, with the two due to start work in the United States next month.

They will spend several weeks training after this month's Miami Masters as Murray prepares for the grass court season which starts in June.

Murray had already decided to skip the clay court season from April to June.

He won two Wimbledon titles, the 2012 US Open and two Olympic gold medals while working with Lendl.

Murray also became the world number one under the coach

He was distraught when they first split in 2014, having realised the eight-time Grand Slam champion was not prepared to commit to the number of weeks on tour he required.

Lendl returned to the team in 2016: the year Murray won his second Wimbledon title and finished the year as the world number one.

The partnership formally ended in November of the following year, with Murray unable to play much because of his serious hip injury, which later required two operations.

Murray also plans to appoint an additional coach, who will travel with him and work closely with Lendl.

The 34-year-old world number 84 has been without a permanent coach since his five and-a-half year spell with Jamie Delgado came to an end late last year.

He has since had trial periods with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril and the German Jan de Witt.

Another of Murray's former coaches Dani Vallverdu has offered his assistance in recent weeks, but he is committed to Stan Wawrinka, who is due to return to the tour in April.

Murray said last month in Dubai that he needs a consistent message on the practice court, and hinted that despite all of his experience he really misses a coach.

After reaching the final of the Sydney International in January, Murray has lost in the second round of the four tournaments he has played. After an excellent five set win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the Australian Open, he was beaten in straight sets by Taro Daniel.

Murray has complained about how poor he has been mentally in recent weeks, something which Lendl - as another former world number one - was able to help him with significantly in their earlier time together.

Lendl spent just under a year working with Alex Zverev after his second spell with Murray, but has not been coaching on tour since that partnership came to an end in July 2019.

Murray has a wildcard into this month's Masters Series events in Indian Wells and Miami, and will then have two months to train and prepare for the grass court season.

And then come June, it looks as if Lendl will once again be by his side on the grass courts of The Queen's Club and Wimbledon.