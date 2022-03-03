Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Dokovic played his first tournament of the year in Dubai in February

Novak Djokovic's chances of playing in May's French Open have improved after the country's government eased vaccine passport rules.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced vaccine passports would no longer be needed to access venues from 14 March.

In February, Djokovic defended his right to choose whether to get the coronavirus vaccine after being deported from Australia in January.

Vaccination is still a requirement to play in the Untied States.

For that reason Djokovic, from whom Daniil Medvedev took the men's world number one ranking on Monday, is expected to miss March's Masters Series events in Indian Wells and Miami.

After France's Castex said "the conditions are met" to "suspend the vaccination pass wherever it applies", Djokovic's next tournament could be April's Monte Carlo Masters.

The 34-year-old Serb lost in the quarter-finals as he played his first tournament of the year in Dubai at the end of February.

Djokovic would be the defending champion if he plays at the French Open, which begins on 22 May.