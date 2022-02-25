Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu retired from her match against world number 610 Daria Saville when 4-3 down in the deciding set

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's WTA event in Monterrey after injury forced her to retire from a three-and-a-half-hour match in Guadalajara this week.

The US Open champion, 19, described it as a "small left leg injury" and said she has postponed her return in order to recover as well as possible.

Her match with Daria Saville was the longest on the WTA Tour this season.

She is scheduled to play next in Indian Wells in a fortnight's time.