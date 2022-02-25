Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev led Rafael Nadal by two sets to love in the Australian Open final on 30 January but the Spaniard came back to win

Incoming men's world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Rafael Nadal in a repeat of their epic Australian Open final after both reached the Mexican Open semi-finals.

British number one Cameron Norrie also reached the last four with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Medvedev, who replaces Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, won 6-2 6-3 against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Nadal moved into the semi-finals with a 6-0 7-6 (7-5) win over Tommy Paul.

The 35-year-old Spaniard won a record 21st men's Grand Slam title by beating Medvedev in a gripping Melbourne final last month.

'I'm all for peace' - Medvedev joy dampened by Russian war

Daniil Medvedev is the first man other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to become world number one since Andy Roddick in 2004

Medvedev, 26, is set to become the world number one for the first time after Serbia's Djokovic lost to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in Dubai.

"It's not easy to play a match when you get this news during the day," said Medvedev, who found out he would take over from Djokovic when he started receiving congratulatory messages earlier on Thursday.

"The first goal for me was to still win today because I'm here to try to win every match I play. But it's definitely some great news."

However, Medvedev's celebrations have been dampened by the more serious news of his home nation launching a full-scale invasion on neighbours Ukraine.

"Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy," Medvedev said.

"By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro.

"It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

After dropping just 10 points in a dominant opening set against Paul, Nadal went a break down early in the second but there were five more breaks of serve on the way to the tie-break.

Paul led it 2-0 before Nadal recovered to set up another meeting with Medvedev on Friday.

"I think I played one of my best sets for a long time," Nadal said of the opening set against Paul.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to play against Daniil. I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have any chance."

Norrie, 26, maintained his fine form by breezing into the last four against 95th-ranked Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk reached the last eight with a walkover when fellow German Alexander Zverev was defaulted from the tournament for violently hitting an umpire's chair with his racquet.

Norrie, ranked 12th in the world, had far too much quality as he looks to win back-back titles following his triumph in Delray Beach last week.

Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas will be Norrie's opponent in the semi-finals after he won 6-3 6-4 against American Marcos Giron.