Dubai Tennis Championships: Dan Evans beaten by Andrey Rublev in first round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by world number seven Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Rublev took 97 minutes to get past Evans 6-4 7-5 in what was the Russian's first match since winning his ninth ATP title in Marseille on Sunday.
It is the first time this year that the British number two has failed to get beyond the first round of an event.
Fellow Briton Andy Murray progressed in Dubai on Monday.
