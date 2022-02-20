Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie lost in last year's semi-finals, when he was ranked 74th in the world

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-4) in the ATP Delray Beach Open final.

It is a third ATP Tour title for the 26-year-old, who was the top seed, after lifting trophies at Indian Wells and Los Cabos in 2021.

Norrie failed to take any of his five break points but won both sets of a hard-fought contest on a tie-break with Delray Beach-based Opelka in Florida.

He is the first left hander to win the tournament since 2004.

Norrie has risen from world number 74 when losing last year's semi-final to number 13 now.

"I really enjoyed my time on court in Delray this week," Norrie said after winning in one hour and 51 minutes.

"You're moving great. You're playing great," he said to world number 20 Opelka. "I'm sure you're going to break into the top 10 real soon."