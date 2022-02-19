Delray Beach Open: Cameron Norrie beats Tommy Paul to reach final

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie
Norrie is aiming to win a third ATP Tour trophy

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the ATP Delray Beach Open final with a 6-3 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul in Florida.

Top seed Norrie will face American second seed Reilly Opelka or Australian John Millman on Sunday.

Norrie, 26, sealed match point with a sharp backhand across court after 76 minutes.

"I was really happy with my level. I played complete games on my serves and in my sets," he said.

"He's really tricky and comes forward but I was happy I came through on my serve."

Left-hander Norrie, who was beaten at this stage of the tournament last year, is seeking a third ATP Tour title after lifting trophies at Indian Wells and Los Cabos in 2021.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured